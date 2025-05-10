Sports News | Pankaj Advani to Face Ishpreet Chadha in NSCI Baulkline Snooker Final

Agency News PTI| May 10, 2025 09:32 PM IST
Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Pankaj Advani and Ishpreet Singh Chadha will meet in the final of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker tournament after impressive wins in their respective semifinal matches here on Saturday.

Advani defeated Himanshu Jain in a one-sided match to reach the final while Chadha defeated Aditya Mehta 8-6 in a narrow contest. The final will be a repeat of last year's summit clash.

Advani cut loose with three century-plus breaks to dominate a match in which Jain pinched two frames.

Advani emerged winner 8-2 with scoreline of 69-15, 73-71, 121 (120)-0, 74-26, 24-71, 72 (50)-5, 135(135)-7, 37-70, 134(112)-20, 60-18.

Chadha was leading 7-2 when Mehta won four in a row to make a strong comeback.

But Chadha found his rhythm back again to win the 14th frame and seal the game with a scoreline of 86-37, 65-39, 59-60, 97-32, 58-60, 76-55, 78-14, 88-31, 83-27, 1-88, 23-97, 0-63, 0-71, 63-61.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

