Dubai, Mar 20 (PTI) A 29-member Indian team, led by Paralympian Dharambir, will take part in the 13th Fazza International Championships World Para Athletics Grand Prix beginning here on Monday.

Dharambir will compete in men's discus throw and club throw F51 events as the Indian athletes look to make a mark and achieve Minimum Qualification Standard for this July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, this October.

Dharambir, a silver medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games, will be joined by APG bronze medallist Mohammed Yasser (men's shot put F46), Devender Kumar (men's discus throw F44), Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil (women's long jump F46) and Pranav Prasad (men's 100m, 200m T64) -- all former gold medallists at Fazza International Championships.

"We have a balanced team with many new faces ready to make a mark. The team is confident and eager to start their campaign. We also have big gold medal hopes from several players this time," said Para Athletics coach Manju Nath who is accompanying the team in Dubai.

The event also offers the opportunity to more than 100 para-athletes, including several Indians, to get classified.

The Championships will kick off the World Para Athletics' Grand Prix season with around 500 para-athletes from 43 nations to be in action this week.

