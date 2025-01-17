By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): After being felicitated with the prestigious Arjuna Award, Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh on Friday dedicated the award to his family and coach.

Navdeep was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Navdeep Singh said that he is feeling very happy after receiving the award from President Murmu.

"I have received the Arjuna Award from the President. I am very happy. I feel good. I dedicate this award to my family, coach and all those people who supported me in this journey," Navdeep told ANI.

The final medal for India in the Paris Paralympics was the one to remember. In a nail-biting affair, Navdeep Singh's silver medal was upgraded to gold after the initial winner, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah, got disqualified from the final. He had initially finished second with a personal-best throw of 47.32m.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports released a statement and announced the names of recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024.

On Friday, the National Sports Awards 2025 took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where the President of India awarded all the recipients of the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award.

Meanwhile, double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete were awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (ANI)

