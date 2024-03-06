The Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in its opening match of the Paris Olympics on July 27, according to the schedule announced on Wednesday. India, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists, are in Pool B and will take on Argentina on July 29, Ireland on July 30, Belgium on August 1 and Australia on August 2. Pool A consists of the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, France, Great Britain and South Africa. Hockey India Issues Statement Rubbishing Allegations Made by Ex-Women's Coach Janneke Schopman, Former CEO Elena Norman.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Schedule for Paris Olympic Games 2024

We are glad to announce that, at a ceremony held at the Olympic House in Lausanne this morning, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram unveiled the competition schedule for hockey at @Paris2024. Full Story 👇 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) March 6, 2024

The quarterfinals will be played on August 4 with the semifinals on August 6, while the bronze-medal playoff and the final will take place on August 8. The ceremony was held in the presence of International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach and FIH president Tayyab Ikram. The matches will be taking place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes. Belgium are the defending champions in the men's category.

