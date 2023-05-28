Paris [France], May 28 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain faced Strasbourg on Sunday at the Le Parc des Princes stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. After the match, Paris Saint-Germain was crowned champions of the Ligue 1 2022-23 because of PSG's superior goal difference over second-placed Lens.

The football club, Paris Saint-Germain wins the French Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the match for his side Paris Saint-Germain in the 59th minute. Later in the 79th minute, Kevin Gameiro scored for Strasbourg to level the score. The match ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

As per the official website of Paris Saint-Germain, "After winning the title in 1986, 1994, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022, the club from the capital have secured a new record by winning the 2023 edition: never before has a French club won the league on eleven occasions."

Paris Saint-Germian is now the most successful club in the history of French football. "Paris Saint-Germain have also consolidated their position as the most successful club in France across all competitions. Since its creation in 1970, the Club's first team has now won 48 trophies, 30 of them since the arrival of Qatar Sports Investments in 2011", as per the official website of the Paris Saint-Germian.

After winning the Ligue 1 title, the Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, "This is, of course, a historic moment for Paris Saint-Germain. This 11th French league title is the reward for all the hard work we have put in over the last 12 years. To make Ligue 1 history and overtake Saint-Etienne is a real source of pride. I would like to mention all those - directors, players, staff and supporters - who, particularly since the first title in 1986, have helped to make this Club a benchmark. This record is obviously theirs too.

He further added I would also like to thank all those who have contributed this season to win this 11th title - the players, the staff and all the Club's employees who have worked hard to make this happen. It was hard but we made it. We are now looking forward to celebrating this title next Saturday at the Parc des Princes when we face Clermont", as per the official website of Paris Saint-Germain.

After the win, in the post-match conference, PSG's manager Christophe Galtier said, "Strasbourg wanted to ensure that they stay up, we wanted to be crowned champions tonight. I think that we put in a serious and committed performance, but it was difficult. We were still missing lots of players. This title is the 11th, it's historic. I also have to congratulate those that came before me that won titles for Paris Saint-Germain. We are able to celebrate the 11th title this evening because there were 10 before us and so there were predecessors who did an excellent job."

Paris Saint-Germain won one National Championship (the former Ligue 2) in 1971. They also won one Winners' Cup in 1966. In 2001, PSG won one Intertoto Cup. The French Club have achieved nine Coupes de la Ligue titles in (1995, 1998, 2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020). Paris Saint-Germain accomplished 14 Coupes de France trophies in (1982, 1983, 1993, 1995, 1998, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021). PSG has also managed to win 11 Trophees des Champions titles in (1995, 1998, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). Lastly, the club based in Paris has won 11 Ligue 1 titles (1986, 1994, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023). (ANI)

