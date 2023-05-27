Al-Nassr kept their Saudi Pro League season alive in their last game by making a comeback victory by a margin of 3-2 against Al-Shabab. The Riyadh-based club currently have 63 points from 28 matches and are in the second position in the table. They are three points behind Al-Ittihad with only two rounds left. At this stage, Al-Nassr can only win the league if Al-Ittihad drop points. But before that, Al-Nassr will have to win their remaining two matches. In their penultimate game of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Ettifaq. Al-Ettifaq are going through a losing streak of two consecutive defeats, they lost to Abha 1-2, and to Al-Fateh 0-4. The last time they won a game was on May 14 against Al-Shabab at home 1-0. Al Nassr side has started to gain some momentum under the management of new coach Dinko Jelicic and they will look to push for the title until the very end. Borussia Dortmund 'Bottle' Another Bundesliga Title On Thrilling Final Matchday, Bayern Munich Lift 11th Consecutive Championship.

When is Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Ettifaq in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 27. The game will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam in Riyadh. La Liga 2022–23: Mouctar Diakhaby Stays Away From Anti-racism Banner Before Valencia Game.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channel to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website.

