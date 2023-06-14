Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Mumbai district goalkeeper Payal Basude was on Wednesday named captain of the Maharashtra squad for the final round of the 27th Senior Women National Football Championship in Amritsar.

Mumbai district's Afreen Peerbhoy was named the vice-captain whereas Anjali Barke from Pune was selected in the 22-member squad as the second goalkeeper.

Also Read | Indian Women Cricket Team for Blind to Participate in IBSA World Games, Birmingham.

Sanaya Anklesaria (Mumbai district) was appointed as the head coach and Asha Naidu (Pune district) was appointed as the manager. Bhagyashree Karkera was named as the team's physiotherapist.

The team has had a few training sessions here at the Cooperage Ground ahead of their departure for Amritsar.

Also Read | Ashes 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get ENG vs AUS Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Maharashtra squad consists of 10 players from Mumbai district, six from Pune, two each from Kolhapur and Gondia while one each are from Palghar and Buldana.

Maharashtra will face Manipur in their first game on Thursday, followed by a clash with Haryana on Saturday.

They will next take on Bengal (June 19), Himachal Pradesh (June 21) and Railways (June 23).

All matches will be played at the Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College grounds in Amritsar.

Squad: Payal Basude (captain), Afreen Peerbhoy (vc), Nidhi Shetty, Jahnavi Shetty, Karen Pais, Harshika Jain, Shreya Bhatt, Bhumika Mane, Pranita Nimkar, Priya Rathod (all from Mumbai district), Anjali Barke, Sapna Rajpure, Aditi Gadekar, Ritika Singh, Urvi Salunkhe, Poornima Gehlot (all from Pune district), Sanika Patil, Arya More (both from Kolhapur district), Aishwarya Bhonde (Buldana district), Tanvi Patil (Palghar district), Archana Bhaladhare, Trupti Deep (both from Gondia district).

Head Coach: Sanaya Anklesaria

Manager: Asha Naidu

Physiotherapist: Bhagyashree Karkera.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)