Lahore [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that the ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be staged at Rawalpindi while the shorter-format series will be played in Lahore.

The three-match ODI series will now be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1, and 3.

"The three ODIs were originally scheduled for Multan, but have been moved to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges," read a PCB release.

Pakistan will launch its bid to qualify directly for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by taking on Zimbabwe in the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League games.

"The ICC has introduced the Super League to provide context to ODI cricket and will serve as a qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the hosts and other top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the India event. Featuring 13 teams, the 12 Test-playing countries and the Netherlands, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series," it added.

On the other hand, Lahore will now stage the three T20Is on November 7, 8, and 10. These matches were initially planned to take place in Rawalpindi.

"After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams, match officials, broadcasters, event staff and other support agencies," PCB Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan said in a statement.

"In the meantime, we are also in regular touch with the Metrological department and seeking their forecast for smog during November. We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes," he added.

Zimbabwe last visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is. However, they now return after international cricket has resumed in Pakistan following the successful tours of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the 2019-20 season. (ANI)

