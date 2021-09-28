Lahore [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council on Monday and the board has offered support to all the six franchises involved with the league.

"As part of its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan, the PCB has offered the following to the six franchises," said the board in its official statement.

Also Read | SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Jason Roy Shines On Debut As Sunrisers Hyderabad Register Second Win.

The PCB has now offered Covid-19 relief for PSL 5 and 6 to all the franchises along with an increased share from the Central Pool of Revenue (CPR) for PSL 7-20.

The board has also told the franchises that there will be a fixation of dollar rate from the coming season of the PSL.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021: Jason Roy Leads Sunrisers Hyderabad To Season’s Second Win.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: "Taking into the account legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns."

"The PCB expects the franchisees to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the PSL brand," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)