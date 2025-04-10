Karachi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to have a conference with players, coaches, national selectors and mentors during or after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to "resolve some internal issues" in the national team.

A source said on Thursday that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was not happy with the way matters related to the team had been handled so far by all the stakeholders.

"There has been a lack of proper communication between the team captains, coaches and selectors in recent months and this has led to senior players including ODI and Test captains, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood not being happy at decisions being taken by over-riding their views in selection and other team matters," the source said.

He said Rizwan had conveyed a message to the chairman to meet with the players and discuss the issues.

Apparently Rizwan was overruled by the interim head coach, Aaqib Javed, and selectors on a few occasions in selection and team strategy matters in recent times.

"The PCB chairman will probably call a meeting with senior players, selectors, coaches, concerned board officials and the mentors to openly discuss the issues in the team," the source added.

A similar exercise was held last September by the PCB in which some senior players openly questioned the performance of some board officials and expressed their concerns over NOC policy for foreign leagues.

The PCB also has to take a call on the coaching staff for the national team during or after the PSL ends next month before Pakistan begins its new international home season with a series against Bangladesh at home.

The PCB has to decide whether to make Aaqib the permanent head coach in all formats or appoint new coaches.

