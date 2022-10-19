Karachi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled its T20 series against the visiting West Indies from January 2023 to 2024 due to a busy home season.

The PCB said it had spoken with the Cricket West Indies and both have agreed to postpone the three-match T20I series, which was due to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan. The series will now be played in first quarter of 2024.

“The decision has been made considering 2024 is an ICC Men's T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and USA in June 2024, and the shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament,” a spokesperson said.

The three-match series is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme.

The West Indies had toured Pakistan earlier this year for a twin ODI and T20 series but after the completion of the 50 over matches the visitors reported several Covid-19 cases in their camp due to which both boards agreed to postpone the T20 series and hold it in early 2023. PTI

