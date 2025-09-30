New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in overseas T20 leagues, as per ESPNcricinfo.

This decision, communicated by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed on September 29, affects several top players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf, who were set to feature in prominent leagues such as the Big Bash League and ILT20.

The suspension comes after Pakistan's narrow loss to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

"With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders," the notice, seen by ESPNcricinfo.

Reports have suggested the PCB aims to tie NOCs to a performance-based system, the criteria for which have not been made public. Pakistan's premier domestic first-class competition is also due to start in October, having been delayed from its original start date of September 22.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the details regarding the NOCs, any possible exemptions, and their duration are not yet known.

The PCB aims to incentivise national and domestic performances by linking No Objection Certificates to player evaluations.

However, the duration of this assessment and when the NOC suspension will be lifted remains unclear. (ANI)

