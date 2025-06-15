New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) national secretary Piyush Jain and 1992 Asian Marathon champion Sunita Godara led the 27th edition of nationwide 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' in Delhi even as the cyling drive was organized in more than 500 locations across the country with approximate participation of 15,000 individuals, according to a release from SAI Media.

More than 500 individuals pedalled for fitness and a fight against obesity here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on the occasion of 'Father's Day', which is celebrated globally on the third Sunday of June, apart from indulging in activities like zumba, yoga and rope skipping.

"We are here for the FIT India Sundays on Cycle but there has been a huge boost to the sports ecosystem across the nation in the last 10-11 years... I would request children from the grassroots - distant villages and towns - to become part of this cycling intiative. I believe if we are fit, we can contribute towards country's growing economy in a better way. When we are cycling, we also reduce the air pollution and usage of petrol/diesel. If we want to cut down our health bills, cycling is one of the best options. If we are fit, India will be fit," PEFI national secretary Piyush Jain said, as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

Track & field legend Sunita Godara said, "Since the time Sundays on Cycle is being held people are coming out of their quilts in winters and air conditioning in summer. I can only say that this is very heartening to see as an athlete. If every person dedicates at least 30 minutes for fitness, the entire country from family and society will become healthy."

The other prominent dignitaries in attendance were Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences professor and director (sports) Tribhuvan Ram Narayan and swimming coach at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club Society in Delhi Manjeet Shekhawat. SAI Deputy Director General Mayank Srivastava felicitated all the dignitaries.

Started by Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' movement has been organised in more than 10,500 locations across the country till now with participation of more than 3.75 lakh individuals.

The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

In Manipur, Laishram Thambal Singh, Head of Department (Physical Education & Sports Sciences), Manipur University, led the cycling initiative in Imphal with more than 70 individuals in attendance. At SAI NCOE Guwahati, around 200 individuals pedalled for health led by Shouvik Chanda, Director (Bureau of Indian Standards). In Patna, more than 100 individuals took part in the cycling drive held in collaboration with PEFI, Bihar Chapter.

At RC Lucknow, Prof. Dinesh Raj Modi, Vice Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao University led more than 80 participants. In Karnataka, Sundays On Cycle was organised by RC Bengaluru in Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, and Chamarajanagar cities. At Rajnandagaon in Chhattisgarh, 80-plus individuals took part in the nationwide movement.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat. (ANI)

