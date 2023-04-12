Manchester [United Kingdom], April 12 (ANI): Pep Guardiola's Manchester City overcame his former side Bayern Munich with a dominant 3-0 victory in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

After the victory, Pep Guardiola was left emotionally destroyed after surpassing his former side at the Etihad Stadium.

"It was not comfortable at all. I am emotionally destroyed! I have 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game," Pep said in the post-match conference.

Before Rodri stunned the entire stadium with his weak foot top-corner curler in the 27th minute of the game, both teams were going at each other driven by their natural attacking instincts.

It was pretty evident that one team had to produce something special to break the stalemate. Even after conceding a goal, the Bavarians didn't let their heads get down and led the attacking charge with Leroy Sane at the heart of it.

"For 55 to 60 minutes, it was a tight game, for parts, they were better than us," Pep continued.

Momentum started to shift in City's favour yet again as Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland started to create openings with their pinpoint passing.

"From the start of the second half, they were better. We could not control them. But we adjusted something and we were better. It is an incredible result. But we have to do something in Munich at a little bit better not to suffer too much. We will try to do it," Pep added.

Even though City has a three-goal advantage ahead of their second-leg UCL quarter-final clash in Munich, Pep knows it will be challenging to knock Bayern out with the current result.

"I have been there many times. I know this team is special. To knock out these top teams you need two top games, not one. I know exactly what we have to do there. If we do not perform well, they can score one, two or three. I know that and the players know it," Pep said.

"It is an incredible result but we have to do our game with a huge, huge personality because otherwise, these are top clubs and teams. Here, we have our chances, in our stadium, we are something special this season. We have our momentum, we are clinical and have that weapon. But it is the same for Munich," Pep continued

"I have been there, you have not been there. I have been there for three years. I know what it means for the people, we are going there to score goals and try to win the game. If not, it will be so difficult," Pep added.

Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals on 20th April at the Allianz Arena. (ANI)

