Perth [Australia], September 30 (ANI): The Perth Scorchers on Thursday confirmed the re-signing of batting dynamo Colin Munro for the 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL) season.

One of the world's most dangerous batters in T20 cricket will call Perth home for a second successive BBL season after starring in orange last summer. Munro fit seamlessly into the squad in his first season with Perth and was a brilliant acquisition on and off the field.

Despite missing a game through injury, the Kiwi finished the season as the League's fifth-highest run-scorer with 443 runs at an average of 31.64. The powerful batter took a liking to Optus Stadium, obliterating opposition bowling units with three half-centuries on the trot as the Scorchers trounced visiting sides.

Munro mixed patience with brute force over the course of a campaign that was highlighted by a blistering 54-ball 82 against the Brisbane Heat in January. The barnstorming batter was rewarded for a sublime season with selection in the BBL|10 Team of the Tournament alongside teammate Jhye Richardson.

Perth Scorchers batter Colin Munro in an official release said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to such a successful club, I loved my time with the Scorchers last season. Last season was very unique with the amount of time spent in bubbles, but it gave me the opportunity to bond with the Perth team and immediately I felt at home with the boys."

"The matches we were able to play at home were certainly a highlight, the Scorchers Members and fans really turned it on for us at Optus Stadium and made playing there a privilege. It was special to be part of last season's run to the BBL|10 Final, we have a talented and confident group and will be aiming to go one better this season," he added.

The Scorchers will launch their campaign in Perth for the first time in five years when they begin BBL|11 against the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, December 8 at Optus Stadium. (ANI)

