London [UK], June 24 (ANI): Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic made it through to her maiden final of the year, ending the career-best 12-match winning run of Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Rothesay International on Friday.

The number 14 seed Kvitova prevailed in just under 2 hours on Friday, destroying No.15 seed Haddad Maia 7-6(5), 6-4 in the semifinals and reaching the Eastbourne final for the second time.

The first set of the match saw no breaks as the two powerful left-handers reached the tiebreak with ease. In the breaker, Kvitova's strong forehand made sure she continue her great run, and she fired a winner from that side to transform her second set point after 66 minutes.

Kvitova began the second set with a bang by smashing the Haddad Maia serve. That proved to be a powerful game, as it was the only loss of service by any player all day. Kvitova won three-quarters of her service points in the second set to take home the victory.

The former World No.2 from the Czech Republic had not even reached a semifinal this year until this week. (ANI)

