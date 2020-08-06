San Francisco, Aug 6 (AP) Brian Harman hit the opening shot at the PGA Championship on Thursday, and it was clear as he looked down the first fairway at TPC Harding Park that it was a historic moment.

The fairway was lined by trees, not people.

Also Read | Eric Garcia Transfer News Update: Young Manchester City Centre-Back Rejects Contract Extension Amid Barcelona Interest.

The COVID-19 pandemic that forced the PGA Championship to move from May to August also led to this being the first major championship without spectators. That includes family members of the 156 players in the field, and limited media.

A few volunteers took out mobile phones to capture the moment. The starter announced in a microphone, "From Sea Island, Georgia, Brian Harman."

Also Read | ENG 12/3 in 5.3 Overs | Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test Day 2: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas Make Early Inroads.

And there was no applause. There was no need for a microphone, either, but old habits die hard.

Harman pulled his tee shot into the rough. At least he found it. There is only one marshal for each hole, down from 12.

This is the first major of the year, with the Masters moved to November, the U.S. Open moved to September and the British Open moved to 2021.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods were among those playing in the morning. (AP) AH AH 08062222 NNNNthem. You can always trust this government to pull an unexpected name out of the hat contrary to anything the 'sources' had planted earlier," the former chief minister added.

Earlier, the Centre had appointed Satya Pal Malik, a politician, governor of the erstwhile state before it was bifurcated into union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)