New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Saturday announced a power-packed second half of the 2025 season, featuring 15 tournaments between August and December with a combined prize purse of Rs 17 crore, taking the total prize money for the season to over Rs 33 crore.

The second half will also see the resumption of the PGTI NexGen tour, introduction of new venues, with the USD 4 million DP World India Championship also set to be held from October 16–19 at Delhi Golf Club, making it the richest golf tournament ever staged in India.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome new Tour Partner Amul, whose commitment will undoubtedly elevate the stature and reach of our sport in the country," president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Kapil Dev told reporters.

"The exciting onboarding of new event title sponsors Coal India Limited and Trident Group, the expansion of commitment by long-standing partner IndianOil and the addition of new top-class championship venues, are a major boost for the tour.

"These developments are a testament to the increasing appeal of golf in India and our shared vision to provide our talented professionals with more opportunities, better platforms, and bigger prize purses."

Coal India Open, scheduled from August 5–8 at Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad, will kickstart the second leg of the season.

The Trident Group, a diversified industrial conglomerate, also joins as an Event Title Sponsor for the first time. The Trident Open Golf Championship, carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club from November 11–14.

PGTI also announced two new venues: Clover Greens Resort and Golf Club in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and Zion Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka.

Clover Greens will host the PGTI Players Championship (Aug 19–22), while Zion Hills will stage the inaugural Kolar Open (Aug 26–29), both featuring Rs 1 crore prize purses.

After a record-breaking first half, the upcoming second half marks a jump of Rs 3.15 crore in prize money and an increase in the number of tournaments from 12 to 15 compared to the corresponding period last year.

The PGTI NexGen Tour, aimed at nurturing emerging talent, will also resume in the second half with three events – each offering Rs 20 lakh – scheduled in Patna, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar. The Bhubaneswar leg marks PGTI's debut in Odisha, expanding its reach to 18 states.

