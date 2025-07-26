New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After an action-packed and highly competitive first half of the 2025 season, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is set for a transformative second half, announcing significant new collaborations and reinforcing existing ones that promise to accelerate the sport's growth across the nation.

One of the other key highlights of the season's second half is the addition of two new venues on the schedule: Clover Greens Resort and Golf Club, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu and Zion Hills Golf County, Kolar, Karnataka, a release said.

The Clover Greens Resort and Golf Club will host the INR 1 crore PGTI Players Championship from August 19 - 22, while the Zion Hills Golf Course will host the inaugural Kolar Open, an Rs. 1 crore event, from August 26 - 29.

Once underway, the season's second half will feature a minimum of 15 tournaments between August and December 2025 with a whopping combined prize purse of Rs. 17 crore on offer (excluding the DP World India Championship). This takes the season's total prize purse to over Rs. 33 crore (excluding the Indian Open and the DP World India Championship).

The total prize purse on offer in the second half of the 2025 season has seen an increase of Rs. 3.15 crore as compared to the second half of 2025. The number of events in the second half has also increased from 12 to 15 in comparison to last season. The total prize money for the season is set to increase by over Rs. 8 crore.

The DP World India Championship, a DP World Tour and PGTI joint-sanctioned event, to be held from October 16 - 19 at the Delhi Golf Club, will be the richest ever event to be staged in India as it will offer an unprecedented prize purse of USD 4 million. The field at the DP World India Championship will be headlined by global golfing icon and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy. The event serves as a great platform to provide international exposure to the top Indian golfing talent.

The other major development is the resumption of PGTI's second-tier tour - PGTI NexGen. Five PGTI NexGen events have been staged so far this season with a prize purse of INR 20 lakh each. Three more events of INR 20 lakh each are scheduled to be staged in the second half with the venues being Patna, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar. PGTI makes its debut at the Bhubaneswar Golf Club.

The PGTI has so far staged events across India in 17 States, two Union Territories and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. With the staging of the NexGen event in Bhubaneswar, the PGTI makes its first foray into the state of Odisha, thus further expanding its geographical footprint in the country to 18 States.

, "The growth of Indian professional golf is truly a collective effort, and today marks a momentous occasion for the PGTI. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome new Tour Partner Amul, whose commitment will undoubtedly elevate the stature and reach of our sport in the country. The exciting onboarding of new event title sponsors Coal India Limited and Trident Group, the expansion of commitment by long-standing partner IndianOil and the addition of new top-class championship venues, are a major boost for the tour," said Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), according to the release.

"These developments are testament to the increasing appeal of golf in India and our shared vision to provide our talented professionals with more opportunities, better platforms, and bigger prize purses. On behalf of all our players and the entire PGTI family, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our partners for believing in this journey. This is a game-changer for Indian golf, and we look forward to a spectacular second half of 2025," he added.

A S Sahney, Chairman, IndianOil, stated that Indian Oil is proud to renew its enduring collaboration with the PGTI "as we host the milestone-25th IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf Tournament at the IndianOil Digboi Refinery Golf Course".

"This tournament has been instrumental in firmly placing India's North-Eastern region on the national golfing map. As one of the longest-running events on the PGTI calendar, the SERVO Masters has become a defining fixture in Indian professional golf and IndianOil's association with this tournament reflects more than sponsorship -- it is a celebration of sportsmanship, consistency, and regional pride. With a legacy of promoting sporting excellence across disciplines, IndianOil reaffirms its commitment to nurturing golfing talent and supporting platforms that elevate the sporting landscape. We wish all the players the very best as they compete in this landmark edition," he said.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), said Amul is proud to be associated with PGTI as the Tour Partner.

"At Amul, we believe that fitness and performance begin with the right nutrition. As the world's original energy drink, milk has been powering athletes for generations with its natural blend of protein, calcium, and essential nutrients. Through our wide range of high-protein and wellness-focused dairy products, we are committed to supporting the all-round fitness and well-being of India's sportsmen and women. This partnership is a celebration of not just sport, but also the spirit of perseverance, nutrition, and the cooperative ethos that drives our nation forward." (ANI)

