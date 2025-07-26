The Asia Cup 2025 tournament is set to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 17th edition of the showpiece tournament will be played from September 9 to September 28. The eight-nation event will see four teams divided into two groups each. The top two sides from their respective groups will qualify for the Super Four stage. The top two sides in the Super Four stage will play the ultimate championship match in the Asia Cup 2025. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competiton.

The biggest attraction of the Asia Cup 2025 will be the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan. The archrivals have been placed in the same group. Both countries have some of the world-class players, which makes the India vs. Pakistan match more interesting in the 2025 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to know when the India vs Pakistan high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match is will get the information here.

When is the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Match?

The India national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash on Sunday, September 14. The venue of the IND vs PAK group stage match in the continental cup is yet to be announced. It is expected that the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Tournament to Start from September 9, Final on 28; Confirms ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

After the group stage clash between India and Pakistan, both countries might face each other in the Super Clash, unless either team fails to progress to the next round of the Asia Cup. This will be the first time both countries will play an international match since the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which raised the geopolitical tension between the two countries.

