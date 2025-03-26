Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): Phil Simmons will continue as Bangladesh's head coach for the next two years until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Simmons was initially appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in an interim role until the recently concluded Champions Trophy. The Bangladesh board then offered him a longer contract that would keep him with the Tigers for the next two years.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Bangladesh cricket on a long-term basis. The talent within this team is undeniable, and I believe we have the potential to achieve great things together. I am looking forward to the journey ahead," the 61-year-old said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Having worked with some exceptional players already, I can see the immense promise in this squad. Their skill and passion for the game inspire me daily. Together, we can take Bangladesh cricket to new heights and create something truly special," he added.

During his interim period, Simmons didn't enjoy much success with the Bangladesh side. Under his watch, Bangladesh won a sole Test and a T20I series in the West Indies.

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy, Bangladesh went winless and crashed out of the group stage after back-to-back defeats against India and New Zealand.

"My time with the Bangladesh team over the past few months has been incredibly rewarding. The energy, commitment, and ability within this group have been nothing short of impressive. I'm excited to continue helping these players reach their full potential," Simmons said.

The recent appointment puts an end to the rumours and speculations about Simmons' future. As he extends his role with Bangladesh, Simmons won't be available to coach the Karachi Kings in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The former West Indies batting all-rounder has previously served as the head coach of Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Afghanistan. When he sat at the helm of the West Indies management, the 'Men in Maroon' lifted the 2016 World Cup. (ANI)

