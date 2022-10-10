Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): Arjun Deshwal put on a performance for the ages to help Jaipur Pink Panthers register a comprehensive 35-30 victory over Patna Pirates in Match 7 of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Deshwal picked up 17 points, while Rohit Gulia emerged as the best player for Patna Pirates with 11 points.

In the first half, Rohit Gulia chipped in with a couple of raids as Patna Pirates inched ahead at 6-3 in the 8th minute. However, Arjun Deshwal helped the Panthers level the score at 7-7 through a few fabulous raids. Moments later, Patna Pirates were on the verge of being All-Out, but Sachin effected a raid and ensured that his team stayed in the lead at 10-9. However, the Panthers eventually inflicted an All-Out and gained the lead at 12-11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' defender Ankush also stepped up his game as his team took a 17-12 lead in the 18th minute. The Panthers comfortably led at 18-14 by the end of the first half.

Deshwal then effected a Super Raid in the 27th minute and reduced the Pirates to just one player on the mat. Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an All-Out and took complete control of the match at 27-17.

V Ajith also showcased top form as Jaipur Pink Panthers kept forging ahead. Sachin effected a fantastic raid in the 37th minute, but the Pirates couldn't find a way to pick up points consistently, allowing Jaipur Pink Panthers to hold on to their lead at 34-26. Thereafter, the Panthers' raiders stopped taking risks and treaded carefully on the mat before closing out a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

