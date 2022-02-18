New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Pro Kabaddi League commissioner Anupam Goswami believes that the ongoing season of the PKL has been one of the most exuberantly competitive and energetic seasons in the tournament's history.

Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League brought back high-octane kabaddi action on the mat in Bengaluru from December 22, 2021, onwards.

Kabaddi's top league, unlike previous seasons, is being held at the same venue - The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel. The Caravan format of the league, which saw the teams hopping from one city to another, has been temporarily discontinued to ensure the safety of the teams.

Talking about fixing the 'bubble-fatigue' of players, given that they have been inside the bubble for so long and at one place, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports told ANI: "We were always aware that such a sustained bio-bubble was a first-time experience, not only for kabaddi, but for all Indian contact sports. Indeed, there is just no comparable example from contact sports worldwide, or even any indoor sport, of the sheer number of matches that have been played on a daily basis, without a break for such a sustained period."

"This is truly an exemplary achievement of Mashal Sports, the 12 PKL Team managements, as well the entire community of participant kabaddi athletes, coaches, and other personnel. At the same time, we came into the Season 8 bio-bubble anticipating and prepared for most the issues. We had conducted workshops on mental health to prepare the Teams and their athletes. We had created very comprehensive training and recreational facilities - indoor and outdoors - for mental and physical health within the bubble"

"We also had a tele-psychologist facility for anyone who might require this. But all kudos to the management and staff of our 12 PKL Teams, who kept their squads going. Their achievement has manifested in PKL Season 8 being one of the most exuberantly competitive and energetic Seasons in the PKL history," he added.

With the League coming to its business end, Anupam Goswami talking about the spectators during the matches said: "As we near the Season 8 Playoffs and Finale, the safe and highly competitive conduct of this is of even greater paramount importance. That is why, while we miss our fans cheering the PKL teams within the stadium, we will not have ticket sales this Season."

The Week 6 of the PKL saw COVID-19 scare for the first time in the league when two of the 12 PKL teams found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches.

Talking about the contingency plan in place to tackle this situation Goswami said: "Of course, like any mainstream activity of our national life, including sporting activities, we have had Covid-incidence inside the bubble. However, with our team of medical and safety advisors, and participatory compliance of PKL Teams and athletes, we have successfully carried out prompt mitigation and management, spanning comprehensive testing and effective quarantining and isolation of affected cases."

Talking about the foreign players in the league, Goswami said: "The League has taken great strides in developing and marketing the sport globally. In fact, this edition features 24 international players from 5 different countries. We have ensured that all our foreign players have been given the best of exposure and training as they take augmented learnings skillsets that they can share with budding talent in their own countries." (ANI)

