Last night Barcelona clinched a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the Europa League 2021-22 match. The game was held at Camp Nou and the result seems to have not gone down well with the fans. But Gerard Pique feels that the only thing that was disappointing in the game was the scoreline. The midfielder further went on to say that Barcelona could have beaten Napoli 3-1, 4-1 Even 5-1. “Playing at this level is good enough to go on and win the Europa League but we really wanted a good lead to take to Naples," he said after the match. Gerard Pique Reportedly Urged Barcelona To Not Renew Lionel Messi’s Contract Amidst Club’s Financial Crisis.

Talking about the match, Piotr Zielinski was the one who scored the first goal during the game and gave a 1-0 lead to the visitors. Ferran Torres was the one who converted a penalty into a goal at the 59th minute of the match. The home team dominated the possession by 67 per cent and the rest was held by Napoli. Barcelona took 21 shots out of which only five of them ended up being on target.

Whereas, the visiting team took four shots out of which all four went to be on target. Former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also debuted in Barcelona colours and Xavi seemed to be impressed with him. After the match, Xavi was asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first appearance to which he said that the former Arsenal player needs more time to click with the teammates but has done well for his first outing.

