Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): UP Yoddha riding on the back of two back-to-back wins against Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans, will aim to get their third consecutive win against defending champion Bengal Warriors on Friday.

Yoddhas are placed fourth in the league standings with 33 points to their kitty while the Warriors stand eight with 30 points.

The last time the two sides met, the Warriors got the better of the Yoddhas at Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in a close 38-33 victory on the opening day of the ongoing PKL season.

The two sides have met 9 times till now out of which UP Yoddha has been able to get the better of Bengal Warriors twice, drawing thrice and losing four times.

The Yoddhas have stepped up their game and have been the dominating force in their recent encounters. Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Shrikant Jadhav have been leading the attacking unit with able support from Nitesh Kumar and Sumit in defense.

Surender Gill, who earned a staggering 21 points in their last game against Puneri Paltans, is now the second-highest Super Raider this season with 5 super raids. Gill is also placed 5th and 6th in the 'total points' and 'successful raids' table respectively.

On the other hand, star raider Pardeep Narwal looks like returning to form with some scintillating performances. The defense trio of Yoddhas - Captain Nitesh, Sumit and Ashu, have put out a solid display of their mettle.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha said, "We are happy that we have been winning. We are also confident of maintaining our form, but the Pro Kabaddi League is a very competitive league and we are also aware that matches change within seconds so we cannot walk in with anything else other than giving it our all in each game every time we walk onto the mat." (ANI)

