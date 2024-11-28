Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Jaipur Pink Panthers and the UP Yoddhas matched each other raid for raid and tackle for tackle on Thursday evening at the Noida Indoor Stadium during the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

The well-contested game finished with the UP Yoddhas clinching the win in the final minute, with the scoreline at 33-29. For the UP Yoddhas, Bhavani Rajput top scored with 8 points, while Gagan Gowda got 6 and Sumit picked up a Hi-5, as they exacted revenge for the defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers earlier in the season.

It was a cautious start from both sides, who were keen on not conceding ground early on. Arjun Deshwal and Ankush Rathee helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers pick up a slender early lead, but soon after the UP Yoddhas fought back and got their noses out in front.

The contest ebbed and flowed as the teams exchanged blows regularly. Gagan Gowda got his act going as well, as the UP Yoddhas held onto a slender lead for a while.

Midway through the first half, Arjun Deshwal and co. were playing catch-up, and Bhavani Rajput's multi-point raid gave the UP Yoddhas some breathing space.

A little later the UP Yoddhas landed an All Out on the Jaipur Pink Panthers and extended the lead to a six-point one. Neeraj Narwal and Ankush Rathee reduced the deficit for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, but the UP Yoddhas remained in the box seat.

In the final couple of minutes of the first half, Arjun Deshwal upped the ante, and the defence stepped in as Lucky Sharma's tackle led to an All Out on the UP Yoddhas.

This brought the Jaipur Pink Panthers on level terms with UP Yoddhas. And on the stroke of half-time, the Jaipur Pink Panthers got their noses out in front, as the teams went into the half-time break with the score 20-19.

The second half saw both teams stay close to each other, and neither could pull away with the lead, which exchanged hands a couple of times in the first few minutes. Gagan Gowda was leading the charge for the UP Yoddhas, and had good support from Bhavani Rajput and Sumit, as the UP Yoddhas went into the final ten minutes of the game with a 1-point lead to their name.

As the half wore on, the UP Yoddhas managed to keep Arjun Deshwal quiet, and were holding onto the 1-point lead. With three minutes to go, the UP Yoddhas had moved into a three-point lead. Sumit had also completed his Hi-5 and the UP Yoddhas defence was also putting on a good show.

In the final minute, the Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled it back when they landed a superb tackle on a Do or Die raid. After which Shrikant Jadhav stole a quick raid, and suddenly the UP Yoddhas had their lead cut down to 1 point. Nonetheless, the UP Yoddhas held their nerve and came away with a 4-point win. (ANI)

