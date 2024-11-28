Some of the rising stars in Asian cricket are set to lock horns with the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 gets underway in the United Arab Emirates, starting on November 29. The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 is set to witness a number of exciting contests with the much-awaited India vs Pakistan showdown taking place on Saturday, November 30. India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan have been put in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan and Nepal. The format of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 is a pretty simple one with the top two teams from each group making it to the semifinals. ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

Both the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinals will be played on the same day (December 6) with the final being held on December 8 in Dubai, Sunday. Bangladesh are the defending champions heading into the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 tournament and it remains to be seen how the competition pans out this time around with some promising stars from the participating nations battling it out to claim continental glory.

How to Watch Live Telecast of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. Fans in India can watch the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. For ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 online viewing options, read below. When is India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024? Know Date and Time in IST.

How to Watch Live Streaming of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option for the tournament can watch the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but not without a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).