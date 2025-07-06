Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) Play resumed here on Sunday after heavy rain delayed the start of the final day of the second Test between India and England.

The start was delayed by close to two hours, leading to a loss of 10 overs from the slated quota of 90 overs.

The first session will now be held from 5:10pm-7:00pm IST while the second session will go on from 7:40pm to 9:40pm.

The finals session will be played from 10pm to 11:30pm IST.

India need seven wickets to win while England, who haven't shown any qualms in going for targets in fourth innings of Tests, need an inspired approach with the bat as they require another 536 runs to win.

Akash Deep took two wickets and Mohammed Siraj claimed one in the fourth innings to give India the breakthroughs on day four.

The overnight batters are England vice-captain Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15).

