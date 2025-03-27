Paris, Mar 27 (AP) Players and referees in French soccer will wear a special badge with an anti-racism message on their jersey sleeves at this weekend's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games.

The distinctive patch displays the words "Racism" and "Football" with the word "racism" crossed out by a thick red line, the French soccer league (LFP) said on Thursday.

"Racism and antisemitism have no place on the pitch or in society," LFP president Vincent Labrune said.

"Together we are standing up for a fair, respectful and united football."

A giant tarpaulin will cover the center circle with the same message, which will be displayed on advertising boards around the pitch and on giant screens at each stadium.

The matchday jerseys will then be auctioned, with all proceeds going to three campaign groups fighting against discrimination alongside the LFP. AP

