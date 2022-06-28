By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently-concluded IPL 2022, has said that playing for the franchise helped him know both his positives and negatives.

Rawat represented RCB in eight games in the recently-concluded IPL 2022. In these games, he scored 129 runs at an average of 16.13. He could manage only one fifty, with the best individual score of 66.

"Before Royal Challengers Bangalore, I was a part of Rajasthan Royals but I did not get chances there. But while playing for RCB, I got to know my positive side as well as my negatives. I know my negatives now, where I need to work on," Rawat told ANI.

The youngster said that it was great sharing the dressing room and playing with big names like Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik and he learnt a lot from them.

"These are the legends of the game. I am from the same academy as Virat Kohli. I know his journey. I have seen him when he was playing in Under-19 and where he is now and talking about Faf du Plessis, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) and Dinesh Karthik as well, I have learnt a lot of things from them," he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a solid IPL 2022. They reached the playoffs alongside Rajasthan Royals and debutants Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants. RCB finished third after losing to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the Qualifier 2.

The Indian Premier League 2022 was won by debutants Gujarat Titans, who defeated Rajasthan Royals in the finals by seven wickets in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (ANI)

