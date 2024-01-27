New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Bengal Warriors have been in great form in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), with three straight wins, including a win in the 1000th match of the league at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on January 15.

One player who has been in the limelight in the ongoing PKL season is Aditya Shinde, and the young defender has admitted that he has benefitted from playing under the head coach of the Bengal Warriors K Bhaskaran.

"We are very lucky to have the support of our coach K Bhaskaran. He keeps motivating us even if you are winning matches or losing them," Shinde said as quoted by a release from Bengal Warriors.

"I am very grateful for playing for the team. With an experienced team led by Maninder Singh, as well as K Bhaskaran makes sure that we do not take much pressure. And he keeps motivating us to be better versions of ourselves. Slowly but surely, he is taking us towards qualification for the playoffs," added the defender.

He further said that not many Kabaddi players have had the privilege of taking the mat with their own brother, another opportunity provided by the Warriors.

"It is a very nice situation playing with my brother Shubham Shinde in the same team, especially given that both of us are defenders," he added.

"Whenever we both take the mat to get there to play for the Bengal Warriors, there are a lot of opportunities for us to shine together as brothers. We keep talking to each other so that we can protect our respective corners well during a match. And that is very important for both us as players and the team," explained the defender.

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts on the success of the Warriors in Mumbai, Aditya credited the abundance of Maharashtrian players within the team. He is also confident about continuing their form as the side moves to Kolkata from February 9 to 14.

"The Bengal Warriors have 9-10 players from Maharashtra. So we got a lot of support from the team. Moreover, with the players in our team, they always motivate each other, no matter what the result of the match."

"I would like to ask the fans to come in to support us for the Bengal leg of the Pro Kabaddi League season ten. We are very excited to return to Kolkata after so many years and it is going to be an important leg for us as we edge closer to the playoffs and qualification for the playoffs," he concluded. (ANI)

