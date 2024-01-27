Aryna Sabalenka vs Quiwen Zheng, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Women’s Singles Final Tennis Match?

Defending champion and World Number Two, Ayna Sabalenka is looking for her second grand slam after missing out on the 2023 US Open. 2023 had been a great year for the 25-year-old Belarusian, which started with the Australian Open win, and she will be hoping for the same in the 2024 Tennis season. It's hard to look past Sabalenka for the victory with the world No. 2's power simply being too much for her opponents throughout Australian Open 2023 and 2024. Having not dropped a set throughout her six matches at Melbourne Park, Sabalenka at her best will likely be too powerful to stop. Australian Open 2024 Day 13 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Daniil Medvedev, Jelena Ostapenko-Lyudmyla Kichenok Enter Final; Jannik Sinner Knocks Out Novak Djokovic.

Her 2024 Australian Open Final opponent Quiwen Zheng has had a kind path to the final, somehow avoiding a match against any other seeded players, but the star had improved her game a lot, mainly at the defensive end, where she could break opponent’s morale just by defending their powerful shots. Nonetheless, Zheng became the first Chinese tennis star to play in the Grand Slam Finals after Li Na, which signifies her determination and knack for handling opponents. Against Dayana Yastremska, a player with similar power to Sabalenka, Zheng used the pace of the ball from her opponent and defended expertly to get the job done in straight sets.

This will likely not be enough against Sabalenka but will be a start in making the final into a contest. If you're looking for telecast and streaming details of the match, here they are:

When is Aryna Sabalenka vs Quiwen Zheng Women’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Quiwen Zheng Women’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2024 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on 27th January 2024 and is scheduled approximately at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ‘SINNNNNNSAATIONAL STUFF!’ Fans React After Jannik Sinner Knocks Novak Djokovic Out of Australian Open 2024 To Enter Maiden Grand Slam Final.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Quiwen Zheng Women’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2024 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Aryna Sabalenka vs Quiwen Zheng Women’s Singles Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, and 5.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Quiwen Zheng Women’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2024 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Aryna Sabalenka vs Quiwen Zheng Women’s Singles Final Match Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App.

