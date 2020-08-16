New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Lauding MS Dhoni for a remarkable career, Shane Watson, former Australia all-rounder on Sunday said that playing alongside former India skipper for India Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been a "real treat".

On Saturday, Dhoni had announced his retirement on Instagram. The wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

"Congratulations @mahi7781 for a phenomenal international career. You should be so incredibly proud of what you achieved on the field as a player and as one of the great leaders. You were always a tough opponent to play against and now playing with you for @chennaiipl has been a real treat. I can't wait for another exciting @iplt20 with you. #thala #greatness," Watson tweeted.

Dhoni is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

While his heroics in the limited-overs formats are well documented, it was also under his leadership that India became the number one Test side in 2009 and the team stayed at the top for over 600 days.

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020. (ANI)

