New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Kidambi Srikanth's silver medal win in the World Badminton Championships, saying it will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton.

Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash to notch up the best ever performance by an Indian in the men's singles on Sunday.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Hopeful Of Striker’s Stay Despite Real Madrid Interest.

"Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal. This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton," Modi tweeted.

The 28-year-old Srikanth bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in the latest edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday.

Also Read | SC Feignies vs PSG, Coup de France 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of French Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)