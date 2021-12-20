Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint Germain still remains uncertain as the Frenchman is yet to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the current season. The 21-year-old joined PSG in 2017 on a loan deal from Monaco, making the transfer permanent a year later and since then has been one of the best players in the world. However, it is understood that the striker is looking to move on with several European heavyweights expressing interest. Kylian Mbappe Does Not Rule Out PSG Stay Amid Real Madrid Transfer Links.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in recent years and has many interested in acquiring his services including Spanish giants Real Madrid, a club Mbappe has openly admitted about wanting to play for. The Frenchman was reportedly close to joining Los Blancos last season but the move fell through as PSG refused to let one of their star players leave. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Assured Of Signing PSG Star.

However, with Kylian Mbappe in the final year of his contract, there is a huge chance that the forward with be parting ways with the capital side on a free transfer in the summer. However, PSG sporting director Leonardo believes that there is a ‘good chance’ that they can change the 21-year-old’s mind about his contract situation.

Speaking to Cope, Leonardo said: ‘If he decides to stay, he’ll stay because it’s what we want. I think they’re all going about this in a very calm way. But it’s a complicated situation because while we’d like him to stay for a lifetime we have to respect him. I think we still have a good chance,’

Kylian Mbappe has formed a great partnership this season with new arrival Lionel Messi as after initial struggles the duo have complimented each other well and have been the star performers in PSG’s recent results. The Parisians will hope to keep hold of their striker but it depends on the young Frenchman.

