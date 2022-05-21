New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted India's Deaflympics contingent to congratulate the athletes on their landmark performance in the 24th edition of the Games.

During his interaction with the athletes, Modi said the athletes have brought pride and glory to the nation.

The Indian Deaflympics contingent brought home a record 16 medals - including 8 gold medals, a silver medal and seven bronze medals- from the recently concluded event at Caxias do Sul in Brazil.

Wrestler Virender Singh won his 5th straight medal at the Deaflympics.

Speaking to the wrestler Virender Singh, PM Modi said: "As a player, you guys went ahead and kept on growing. You are an inspiration to all. God gave you something short, but you people never gave up. Your performance was amazing and you are moving forward to the greater heights."

In his interaction with the PM, badminton player Rohit Bhaker, who won the mixed doubles gold at the event with Aaditya Yadav said: "Sir, when I used to play earlier, I tried to move forward from there and played Deaflympics. And here I'm doing my best. I worked hard, my father supported me throughout my whole career. I only received sympathy from others but I worked my way through."

PM Modi met and greeted the Indian athletes who were wearing the Team India blazers.

"I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them," Modi tweeted after hosting the athletes at his official residence.

After the interaction PM also tweeted: "It is due to our champions that time's Deaflympics have been the best for India!"

Earlier this week, PM Modi congratulated the Indian contingent on their impressive showing after the culmination of the event. "Congrats to the Indian contingent for the best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics! Every athlete of our contingent is an inspiration for our fellow citizens. I will be hosting the entire contingent at my residence on the morning of the 21st," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Today's event was also attended by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The Indian contingent comprised 65 athletes. The event saw the participation of around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries. (ANI)

