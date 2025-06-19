New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh for defeating world number one Hou Yifan in the second leg of the Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships, London.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Congratulations to Divya Deshmukh on defeating the World No. 1, Hou Yifan in the 2nd leg of Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships, London. Her success highlights her grit and determination. It also inspires many upcoming chess players. Best wishes for her future endeavours."

To this, Divya replied on X, "Thank you, Respected Sir. It is a great honour and encouragement for me to be recognised by the Prime Minister."

Also, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also posted, "Checkmate ! Heartiest congratulations to our chess star Divya Deshmukh on her stunning win over World No. 1 Hou Yifan in the 2nd leg of the Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships in London. Wishing you the very best for the future games."

Notably, India has been doing really well at the international level in chess as of late.

D. Gukesh, the reigning World Champion and recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award secured a third-place position in the Norway Chess tournament, which concluded early in June. One of his standout moments during the competition was a win over world number one Magnus Carlsen, which was his first classical game win over him. Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi also finished fifth.

Also, Aravindh Chithambaram, clinched first place in the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, and R Praggnanandhaa, secured second place in the same tournament. The tournament was held from May 28 to June 6. (ANI)

