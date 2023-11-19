Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy to Australia skipper Pat Cummins after the Men in Yellow broke many Indian hearts with a six-wicket victory over Rohit Sharma-led side in the blockbuster summit clash.

PM Modi was joined by Australia's Deputy PM Richard Marles to present Australia captain with the winning trophy after their record-extending World Cup title victory. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title, Pat Cummins and Teammates Celebrate With CWC Trophy After Beating India in Final (Watch Video).

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win. But it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240. And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

PM Narendra Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Hand Pat Cummins ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles handed the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins after their win against India in Ahmedabad Pic Source: ANI Photos pic.twitter.com/E4T3twcyHf — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each. Adam Zampa Equals Muttiah Muralidharan’s Record of Most Wickets by A Spinner in A Single Edition of ODI World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided Australia to a seven-wicket win. Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well. Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

