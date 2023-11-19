Australia have finally got their hands on the much-prized ICC Cricket World Cup trophy they have been longing for since 2007 as they have defeated India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and won the title. As Australian captain Pat Cummins was handed the trophy by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, he and his teammates celebrated in joy. Where is Next ODI Cricket World Cup in 2027? Which Country Will Host it? How Many Teams Will Participate?

Pat Cummins and Teammates Celebrate With the CWC Trophy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

