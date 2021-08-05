Sochi [Russia], August 5 (ANI): Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland won the 2021 FIDE World Cup on Thursday, beating GM Sergey Karjakin convincingly in his white game, thereby avoiding a tiebreak.

According to Chess.com, the 23-year-old Polish grandmaster finished the tournament undefeated and took home USD 88,000.

Karjakin won USD 64,000 for coming second and, like Duda, he qualified for the 2022 FIDE candidates tournament.

GM Magnus Carlsen also won his second game against GM Vladimir Fedoseev to score 2-0 and come third in the tournament, earning USD 48,000. Fedoseev won USD 40,000 for fourth place. (ANI)

