Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Having suffered a horrific car accident himself, West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran knows what Rishabh Pant is going through at the moment.

India's star cricketer Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December.

Pooran himself was hospitalised more than eight years ago after suffering a car accident. It took him six months to start walking again.

The West Indian said he is in touch with Pant, who will be out of action for a long time.

"It's very challenging. It's one where no one understands. Sometimes, I can remember… I have been chatting with Rishabh obviously. Both of us have a really good relationship.

"But there are times when you go into a place where you're very depressed, and frustrated, because you want the healing process to happen so fast. But it's difficult," Pooran said ahead of Lucknow Super Giants clash against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

The recovery could take longer than expected and one has to deal with it patiently, said Pooran.

Speaking from his experience dealing with the low phase, Pooran said, "Sometimes you don't see progress. In life, you want to see progress, you want it to happen so fast, but it doesn't happen the whole time. It's very challenging, but need to believe in yourself.

"Need to believe that whatever happened, happened for a reason. Can't question it, because you won't get an answer. You need to believe in your God as well. Have faith in yourself, have faith in your hard work."

