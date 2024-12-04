Wellington (New Zealand), Dec 4 (AP) England has kept Ollie Pope as its stand-in wicketkeeper for the second Test against New Zealand starting Thursday.

After Jordan Cox broke his thumb ahead of the series opener in Christchurch last week, Ollie Robinson was called up as wicketkeeping cover and was in contention to make his maiden international appearance in the second Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

However, England kept faith with the same team that won by eight wickets on the fourth afternoon of the first test at Hagley Oval, meaning Pope retained the gloves and Jacob Bethell stayed at No. 3.

Pope was solid behind the stumps and hit 77 after moving down to No. 6 in the batting order. Bethell was also impressive on his debut, hitting 50 not out in the second innings.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Set To Compete in Brisbane International 2025 for First Time Since 2009.

“They always say when you don't notice a keeper, he's done a good job and Ollie certainly did that," England fast bowler Chris Woakes said. "To step up at short notice like that and do the job he did was fantastic.

“For him to score runs just shows his character, putting his hand up for the team without any fuss and cracking on."

___

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)