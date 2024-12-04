Having started the Premier League 2024-25 well, Manchester City suffered as many as four losses on the trot before getting back to winning ways, when they host Nottingham Forest. The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest PL match is expected to be a close contest as City is placed fifth and Nottingham sits in sixth spot in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

City in all the matches they have lost, have their defenses broken down by their opponents, which few years ago looked impenetrable. Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola have urged City fans to back their side against Nottingham Forest and stated that the return of key players will see the result in his team's favour. On the other hand, Nottingham will hope to cash in on City's crumbling defenses and win their second consecutive PL 2024-25 match.

When is Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Nottingham Forest on match week 14 of the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on December 5. The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest PL football match will be played at Etihad Stadium and will begin at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest viewing options below. Arne Slot Takes Jibe at Manchester City While Discussing Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Extension, Says 'Maybe Mo Knows More About the 115 Charges' (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for PL 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest match on Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Man City vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans can find live streaming viewing options of the PL 2024-25 Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, with Star Sports Network also owning digital streaming rights.

