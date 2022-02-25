Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Pacer Prasidh Krishna starred with a six-wicket haul to demolish Jammu and Kashmir in their first innings and help Karnataka seize control of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Friday.

Karnataka extending the overall lead to 337 runs after dismissing the opposition for 93 on the second day of the four-day match.

Fast rising Krishna (6/35), fresh from his stint with the Indian ODI team, blew away Jammu and Kashmir batting line-up, bundling the opposition out in 29.5 overs.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 268 for eight, Karun Nair (batting on 152) moved to 175 and helped Karanataka post 302 all out in their first innings.

Nair's superb effort ended when experienced off-spinner Parvez Rasool (4/60) trapped him LBW.

In reply, Jammu and Kashmir openers -- Qamran Iqbal (35) and Jatin Wadhwan (25) began well, putting on 55 runs for the first wicket before Krishna produced an impressive spell and took six of the first seven wickets of his rival side.

Krishna removed Iqbal first and then dismissed Shubham Singh Pundir (5) and Wadhawan in quick succession before Shreyas Gopal got into the act by scalping Jammu and Kashmir captain Ian Dev Singh for a duck.

Jammu and Kashmir were reeling at 75 for seven when Prasidh Krishna had Abdul Samad (3) caught behind by B R Sharath.

Jammu and Kashmir innings folded quickly as Vidhyadhar Patil (2/10) and K Gowtham (1/5) picked up the last three wickets.

Batting a second time, Karnataka got off to a bright start with R Samarth (62) and Devdutt Padikkal (49) putting on a century stand in 31 overs before the latter fell to Abid Mushtaq.

Samarth fell close to stumps after a well compiled fifty as Karnataka extended the overall lead to 337 runs reaching 128 for two in their second innings.

With two days to go, Manish Pandey & Co hold all the aces in the four-day game.

In the other match of the group, Railways replied strongly to Pondicherry's first innings score of 342, built on Paras Dogra's 107, ending the day at 205 for three.

Opener Vivek Singh hit 92 (189 balls, 11x4s, 1x6) and led the Railways' reply. He was involved in a half-century stand with Shivam Chaudhary (51).

Brief scores:

Stumps Day 2: Karnataka 302 all out in 103.1 overs (Karun Nair 175, R Samarth 45; Mujtaba Yousuf 2/52, Parvez Rasool 4/60, Umran Malik 2/35) and 128 for 2 in 42 overs (R Samarth 62, Devdutt Padikkal 49) vs Jammu and Kashmir 93 all out in 29.5 overs (Prasidh Krishna 6/35).

Pondicherry 342 all out in 107.1 overs (Paras Dogra 107, Neyan Shyam Kangayan 49, D Rohit 41; Yuvraj Singh 3/67, Rahul Sharma 3/74, Amit Mishra 3/76) vs Railways 205 for 3 in 65.5 overs (Vivek Singh 92, Shivam Chaudhary 51, Arindam Ghosh 32 batting, Pavan Despande 1/15).

