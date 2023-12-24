Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 23 (ANI): Telugu Yoddhas, the GMR group-owned franchisee in the Ultimate Kho-Kho (UKK) League will kick off their Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 campaign on Sunday at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha against Mumbai Khiladis.

Pratik Waikar, one of the top defenders from season one with a total defending time of 20:13 will lead the charge for Telugu Yoddhas this season. The Yoddhas who finished as runners-up in the inaugural season will have eyes set on the summit this season.

Led by all-rounder Pratik Waikar, the Telugu Yoddhas squad for season two is an inspiring mix of youth and experience, coached by experienced Vikas. Milind Chawdekar, who will play the role of Pratik's deputy will also have able support from one of the top all-rounders from last season, Arun Gunki and star defender Avdhut Patil who continued with the team from season one, as per press release from Telugu Yoddhas.

Before going into the first encounter, Waikar, Captain of Telugu Yoddhas, said, "We have eagerly awaited this day, and we are thrilled that it has finally arrived. With a well-balanced team composition capable of turning the tides in our favour, we are confident and ready for the challenges ahead. Our pre-season training has been rigorous, and now we are just eager to hit the ground. The opening encounter against Mumbai Khiladis will set the course for the rest of the tournament, and as a team, we are confident in delivering a strong performance in our opening game."

Telugu Yoddhas were the stand-out performers from the season one, leading the charge in most of the departments that include, Highest Team Total Points (759), Highest Team Attacking Points (593), Highest Team Defending Points (120) and Highest Team All-Outs Taken (6) will take the mat on Sunday night hoping to thrill fans with a new look team for season two.

Telugu Yoddhas will take the mat tomorrow with a completely new attacking line-up led by Lipun Mukhi and Sourabh Adavkar. The defensive line-up will be led by experienced Patil and Prasad Radye while All-rounders, Gunki, Captain Waikar and his deputy Chawdekar will have the responsibilities on their shoulders to maintain the momentum. (ANI)

