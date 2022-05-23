London [UK], May 23 (ANI): Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's 2021/22 Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists, staying one ahead of Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold.

The prize marks an impressive end to the season individually for Salah, who also shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.

Also Read | Ariarne Titmus, Australian Swimmer, Breaks 400m Freestyle World Record.

He is only the second player to win both awards in the same season, after Harry Kane did so last term.rs.

Harvey Barnes, Jarrod Bowen, Mason Mount and An

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Marcos Alonso in Advanced Talks With Catalan Giants.

Neither the Egyptian nor Alexander-Arnold were able to set up a team-mate in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderedrew Robertson finished joint-third in the standings with 10 assists apiece.

The only one of the contenders to claim an assist in Matchweek 38 was Barnes, who teed up Jamie Vardy to score in Leicester City's 4-1 victory over Southampton. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)