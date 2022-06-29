London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Newcastle United have agreed on a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League club held off competition from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad 2022 Torch Relay Covers Over 20 Cities Across India.

Botman has completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed the terms of a five-year contract.

The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.

Also Read | Manchester United Close To Signing Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia: Report.

Earlier, Newcastle United confirmed the signing of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope, who joins the Premier League club from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The Soham-born shot-stopper, who has played eight times for his country, had spent the past six seasons at Turf Moor, twice winning Burnley's player of the year award and helping the Clarets to qualify for Europe in 2017/18.

He was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in 2019/20, when he kept 15 clean sheets throughout the campaign, and made history last year as the first goalkeeper to keep clean sheets in his first six games for England.

He has signed a four-year contract at St. James' Park and becomes Eddie Howe's second signing of the summer, following Matt Targett, who joined United on a permanent deal earlier this month following a successful loan spell last term.

Pope started his career with boyhood club Ipswich Town before dropping into non-league with Bury Town. From there, he joined Charlton Athletic before - following a series of loan moves - signing for Burnley in the summer of 2016, making a total of 155 appearances and firmly establishing himself as one of the country's best goalkeepers.

The 26-year-old Matt Targett from Aston Villa became the Magpies' first signing of the summer 2022 transfer window, signing a four-year deal at St. James' Park after his successful loan spell on Tyneside the last term.

Targett initially joined United on loan from Villa in January, impressing during his 16 appearances for Eddie Howe's side as they secured an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)