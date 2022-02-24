Liverpool [UK], February 24 (ANI): Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane registered a brace each as Liverpool trashed Leeds United 6-0 in the ongoing Premier League season here at Anfield.

With this win, Liverpool has closed the gap with Manchester City at the top. City has 63 points while the Reds now have 60.

Mohamed Salah scored two goals through penalties in the match against Leeds and he got on the scoring sheet in the 15th and 35th minutes of the game.

Mane also registered goals in the 80th and 90th minute of the game while Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk scored one goal each.

Manchester City will next take on Everton on Saturday and Pep Guardiola's side will look to further strengthen their lead.

In another contest, Burnley managed to stun Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 while Crystal Palace defeated Watford 4-1. (ANI)

