London, July 15: The Premier League transfer window will run for 10 weeks until Oct. 5. The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September.

The transfer window will open on July 27, the day after the pandemic-delayed season ends, the league said Wednesday following a decision by clubs. English Premier League 2020 Transfer Window Dates Confirmed: EPL Summer Transfer to Begin from July 27.

Premier League clubs will have from Oct. 5-16 to sign players on loan or permanently from 72 teams in the English Football League. FIFA still has to approve the transfer window plans.

