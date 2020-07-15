Amid the unusual footballing season, Premier League shareholders have agreed on the dates for 2020 Summer Transfer Window. The English teams will be allowed to make their desired deals within a 10-week period starting after the end of the current campaign. In an announcement made by the Premier League, the transfer window will open on July 27 and end on October 5, 2020. A ‘domestic-only’ window will be allowed after that. Pep Guardiola 'Incredibly Happy' as CAS Lifts Two-Year UEFA Ban on Manchester City.

In the above-mentioned time-period, English teams will be allowed to make deals from several clubs around the world by buying, selling the desired players. The decision to change the dates of this year’s transfer window ha been done due to the delayed finish of the season caused because of coronavirus pandemic. The 2019 English football summer transfer window ran from 16 May to 8 August 2019.

In addition to this, a domestic transfer window has been allowed to the English teams in the summer. In an official statement, the league said ‘Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from 5 October, closing 17:00 BST on 16 October.’ During this period, Premier League teams will only be able to trade players with EFL clubs and not among themselves.

Several teams in England’s top-flight footballing league such as Spurs and Arsenal to name a few, have suffered financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it looks highly improbable that any big-money moves will be taking place this season.

